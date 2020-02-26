Former Predators coach Peter Laviolette named coach of U.S. National workforce

Peter Laviolette has landed a job.

And he is heading to perform with David Poile yet again.

Laviolette, who was fired as Predators mentor in early January, was named the head coach of the U.S. men’s countrywide crew on Wednesday, United states Hockey announced.

Poile, the Predators basic supervisor, is a person of 6 GM’s who aid pick out staff and gamers for the crew, which will play in the 2020 Worldwide Ice Hockey Federation Men’s Entire world Championships in Zurich and Switzerland from Might eight-24.

Laviolette was fired as Predators coach just after 6-in addition seasons. He led the group to its only Stanley Cup Last appearance in 2017, its only Presidents’ Trophy in 2018 and its only Central Division titles in 2018 and 2019.

He received a Stanley Cup as mentor of the Hurricanes in 2006 and led the Flyers to the Last in 2010.

He also has plenty of intercontinental expertise. He was head mentor of the 2014 IHF men’s workforce, an assistant for the 2014 Olympic team and head mentor of the 2006 Olympic staff.

He also played on the 1988 and 1994 Olympic teams.

Laviolette is 1 of 8 NHL coaches this period to possibly be fired or resign.

