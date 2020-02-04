Former President of the Ascension community, Kenny Matassa, received a massive payout before he resigned

GONZALES – Former President of the Ascension community, Kenny Matassa, is said to have taken home more than $ 190,230 gross in his last year in office, and now some are questioning the legality of the former politician’s massive payday.

The advocate reports that Matassa had received a large one-time reimbursement check in his last weeks as president that was $ 42,230 more (before taxes and deductions) than the $ 148,000 he had earned annually in his previous years in office.

At about the same time as this coincidence, which took place in late October, Matassa, after his indictment and trial, was still trying to find a way to pay over $ 230,000 in legal bills.

Current and former officials say Matassa’s additional money may have been an unexpected consequence of a revision of the parish payment plan that the local council approved in August 2018, but was not due to Matassa’s compensation until October.

The new pastor’s government issued a statement Monday to Matassa’s unexpected payday: “If it is determined that the money has not been paid out correctly, the parish will exercise all legal means to recover misused funds.”

“The administration and the council are working hard to build confidence in the government. They are disappointed that this has happened and are taking all necessary measures to open the parish government to full transparency.”

The lawyer reports that changing Matassa’s salary increased his annual salary by 18.6% in the last two months of his tenure, from $ 148,000 to $ 175,456.

The increase was also applied retrospectively as of August 30, 2018, meaning that Matassa received a one-time payment last fall of $ 30,228.23 for a 14-month back payment, which increased its earnings in 2019.

In addition to instant cash, the retrospective check has also helped Matassa’s salary increase over the past year and a half, possibly leading to an increase in his lifetime pension payments.

The parish salary plan, which made the increase possible, was adopted at the same committee and council meetings in July and August 2018, when the council also considered increasing the salary for the future pastor president in January 2020.

This government did not come up with the idea that the adoption of the salary plan would mean a raise for the incumbent pastor president.

During an interview on Monday, Matassa said he had never asked for a raise and didn’t know that the August 2018 salary plan would result in a higher paycheck for him.

Matassa said that sometime after the new payment plan came into force, the new payroll system would have marked his payment “out of line” and when advised he would instruct tax officials and his legal adviser, O’Neil Parenton Jr., to take the appropriate action to investigate.

“When this happened, I said there was O’Neil and I said ‘what’s legal is legal’ and that’s exactly what happened. As far as I know,” said Matassa.

Although Matassa couldn’t tell when the finance officers first informed him of the wage differentials, Cointment officials said that this happened in October, and the payslips show that the correction was made on October 22, 2019.

Well over a month later, in December, the city council agreed to pay Matassa $ 231,829 for his bribery lawyer fees during a city council session announced to residents via a public broadcasting and meeting agenda.

The lawyer reports that neither Matassa, who had already received major checks at that time, nor any other pastor officials had ever spoken of his higher salary in the public part of the December session. But Matassa met with members of the council and others during a long, closed session.

When officials from the Matassa and Cointment communities were asked if other community workers had received increases or lump-sum checks for additional payments, he was unsure, and community workers said eight other community workers were affected by the change in the salary schedule.

The lawyer says that since this list of employees affected was not immediately available on Monday, it remains to be seen how the new wage regime affected their pay.