Former Prosecutor Sues Netflix About ‘When They See Us’

Previous Prosecutor Linda Fairstein filed a lawsuit on Wednesday declaring he Netflix collection When They See Us is defamatory.

When They See Us is an award-winning drama mini-sequence produced, co-published, and directed by Ava DuVernay for Netflix. Fairstein’s lawsuit also names DuVernay and co-writer Attica Locke.

The Story

The Netflix mini-series tells the story of the Central Park Five. The situation commenced with the rape of a jogger in New York’s Central Park in 1989. Five younger guys of color ended up accused of the crime.

4 of the younger adult men were being convicted of rape and all 5 of some kind of assault. 4 of the boys gained the utmost sentence allowed for juveniles. The fifth boy, who was 16 at the time, was charged as an adult and served his time in grownup jail.

The Five had been eventually exonerated, and in 2003 they submitted a wrongful conviction match. They were awarded a settlement in 2013.

Defamation?

Fairstein was the prosecutor in the Central Park 5 Circumstance, performed by Felicity Huffman in the series. In her lawsuit in opposition to Netflix, the prosecutor argues that her portrayal in When They See Us is defamatory to her character.

According to the go well with, the film sequence, “which Defendants have marketed and promoted as a genuine story, Defendants depict Ms. Fairstein — using her correct identify — as a racist, unethical villain who is determined to jail innocent small children of shade at any cost”

Fairstein’s attorneys declare that the creators of When They See Us invented dialogue in buy to paint the prosecutor as racist and prejudiced from the 5 boys. They also claim that, opposite to what the series portrays, Fairstein was not in fact in demand of the investigation or the prosecution of the circumstance versus The Central Park Five.

Netflix responded to the news with a solid statement towards the accommodate.

“Linda Fairstein’s frivolous lawsuit is with no advantage. We intend to vigorously defend ‘When They See Us’ and Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke, the incredible crew guiding the sequence.”

Critics liked When They See Us when it premiered in May perhaps 2019. The collection was also nominated for a wide variety of awards, eventually successful an Emmy and two NAACP Impression Awards.