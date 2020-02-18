[former-purple-sox-utility-male-brock-holt-agrees-with-brewers,-for-every-report]

The Purple Sox will not be bringing back preferred utility gentleman Brock Holt.

In accordance to The Athletic, Holt is in agreement on a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, pending a physical.

The 31-calendar year-outdated was a pleasant addition from the Pirates as section of the Joel Hanrahan trade right before the 2013 time. He burst onto the scene in 2014 and strike .281 although participating in all 7 defensive positions but catcher and pitcher for the Sox. He finished eighth in Rookie of the Yr voting. In 2014, he was an All-Star.

An energetic player who confirmed a whole lot of character on the area, Holt was also the team’s Jimmy Fund captain all through his closing several years in Boston and played maybe the premier position of any one on the team when it arrived to neighborhood involvement.

The Sox signaled they have been moving on from Holt early this winter season when they signed a equivalent player, 25-year-outdated infielder Jose Peraza, to a one particular-yr deal worth $3 million. The youthful Peraza could be a extended-expression resolution as a utility male supplied he’d be arbitration qualified in 2021 if the Sox select to retain him all over.

In excess of 7 seasons in Boston, Holt strike .270 with a .715 OPS while actively playing solid protection at each individual place.