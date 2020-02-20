[former-rep.-katie-hill-breaks-her-silence-right-after-resignation:-‘i-strongly-sense-that-i-made-the-appropriate-call’]

Previous Rep. Katie Hill stated she would not regret stepping down from her seat in Congress final 12 months, but she does believe that the reality that she was a bisexual female played a huge element in “sensationalizing” the scandal.

“We have not observed as quite a few of the sexual intercourse scandals with ladies,” Hill claimed in an exclusive job interview that aired on “Excellent Early morning The us.”

The Dwelling Ethics Committee announced in Oct 2019 that it would investigate Hill for allegedly obtaining a sexual connection with one of her congressional staffers — an allegation she continued to deny. The alleged romantic relationship would have been a violation of Dwelling principles that had been recognized in February 2018 pursuing the #MeToo motion.

Hill has admitted to – and apologized for – acquiring a relationship with a marketing campaign staffer when she was operating for Congress in 2018. That partnership was not coated by Home policies since Hill was not a member of Congress at the time.

For the duration of the job interview, Hill told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos it was “definitely” her greatest blunder to have a relationship with a campaign staffer.