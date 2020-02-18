[former-san-francisco-49ers-proprietor-eddie-debartolo-pardoned-by-president-donald-trump]

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the previous San Francisco 49ers operator convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

DeBartolo Jr., who constructed the San Francisco 49ers’ 1980s-’90s dynasty, was concerned in 1 of the most significant owners’ scandals in the sport’s heritage. In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid out $400,000 to previous Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

The White Residence introduced the shock determination on Tuesday, alongside with NFL greats Jerry Rice, Jim Brown, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley.

DeBartolo Jr., whose San Francisco 49ers gained five Tremendous Bowls under his management, stepped down as operator in 1997 soon after two Louisiana newspapers described he would be indicted for gambling fraud.

He avoided prison, was fined $1 million and was suspended for a 12 months by the NFL. But the episode properly ended his NFL profession.

Rice, an NFL Corridor of Famer who played on a few of DeBartolo’s Tremendous Bowl-successful teams, said DeBartolo was like that 12th man” of the terrific 49ers teams.

He’s the most important motive why we received so several Super Bowls,” Rice mentioned. So currently is a excellent working day for him. I am glad to be below and be a part of that. It is just one thing I will never fail to remember. This man, he has completed so considerably in the community, has finished so considerably in NFL football.