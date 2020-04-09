Former SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya resigns from Piramal

In his resignation letter, Batakaria stated that the reason for his resignation was his decision to accept a full-time role as chairman and CEO of another company.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 9, 2020, 8:47 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises said on Thursday that the board had accepted the resignation of former SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya as the company’s independent director on April 16, 2020.

“… The board has accepted the resignation of Arundhati Bhattacharya and noted that he will step down on April 16, 2020 as an independent director of the company’s board of directors as well as its committees.”

He also confirmed that there was no other reason than what was said.

“I would like to recommend that I decide to take on the full-time role as CEO and CEO of Salesforce, a US-based company in the United States,” he said. “I sincerely regret that I have to step down from April 16, 2020, as an independent non-executive director of the board, as well as the committees on the board.”

Piramal stocks closed at 958.15 rupees per BSE script, up 2.44 percent from the previous price.

