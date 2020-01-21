Former Sheriff Carl Sparks approves Daures Stephens for 1st District Supervisor

Former Kern county sheriff Carl Sparks approved Daures Stephens for the 1st district supervisor on Friday.

Sparks, who has served 38 years with KCSO, including his last 12 as sheriff, said he was proud to support Stephens, a former KCSO assistant.

“I don’t see where you have a choice,” said Sparks, noting Stephens’ service with Marine Corp., KCSO and South Fork Union School Board. “Daures Stephens is the man for the work of the 1st district,” continued Sparks.

Stephens presents himself against Phillip Peters, current field representative for the retired 1st district supervisor, Mick Gleason, and David Fluhart, a farmer from the mountain community of Havila. Peters’ curriculum vitae includes a mandate to the Kern High School District Board.

From Ridgecrest to the Kern River Valley, the first district lines include a large portion of northeastern Kern County. District 1 also includes parts of Bakersfield.