Former Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss is sharing new quarantined tracks

Former Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss is releasing new material through Quasi.

Weiss tweeted yesterday (April 6) about the launch of the Quarantine Demo on Twitter.

She described it as a “coronavirus blocking video series” in which Sam and I “document” new Quasi songs from our basements. We can survive this crazy mess together! “

You can listen to the first in the series, the “RottenWrock” network movie below.

Weiss was a founding member of Quasi in 1993, which was a revamped version of an earlier group called Motorgoat. They last released an album in the form of “Mole City” in 2013.

She is best known as the drummer for the legendary trio “riot grrrl Sleater-Kinney”, whom she joined in 1996.

Last July, Weiss left the band after 24 years in July, just a month before the band released their latest album, The Center Won’t Hold. Later, Carrie Brownstein and Carin Tucker introduced Angie Boylan as Weiss’s replacement.

“The rules were changing in the team, and (Braunstein and Tucker) told me the rules had changed,” Weiss explained a few months later. “I said, ‘Am I just a drummer now?’ They said “yes.” And I said, “Can you tell me I’m still a creative team?” And they said “no.” So I left. “

In August 2019, Weiss was involved in a serious car accident that left her left collarbone broken and both legs fractured.

Due to the accident, Weiss had to cancel a joint tour with Quasi and her other band, Slang.