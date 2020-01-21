Former South Korean prisoner of war sued Kim Jong Un

January 21 (UPI) – A South Korean man who was brought as a prisoner of war to North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War sued Kim Jong Un for the personal suffering he had suffered as a prisoner of war for five decades.

The former South Korean prisoner of war, surname Han, 85, said Tuesday he was seeking justice for North Korean state crimes and that other South Korean soldiers were still being illegally detained, Newsis reported.

Han said he was captured in 1951. After a ceasefire agreement was signed, both sides had to return all prisoners of war, but North Korea reportedly prevented him from returning south.

Han said he was forced to work in North Korean coal mines before fleeing south in 2001.

Han has not been in the limelight since he returned, but in October 2016, he and other former prisoners of war in the south filed a lawsuit against the North Korean leader, asking the regime to pay approximately $ 18,000 in damages to each plaintiff.

Compensation was calculated based on the years in which the victims worked as forced laborers from September 1953 and the number of years in which they were held on both sides after the exchange of prisoners of war on both sides.

Han may have worked in mines and rough conditions for 33 months since 1953. For these months, Han charges $ 9,424 and another $ 8,567 for his time in captivity.

Mulmangcho, a South Korean NGO serving North Korean refugees, said the lawsuit was the first of its kind filed by South Korean prisoners of war against the North Korean regime, Yonhap reported Tuesday.

Han told reporters that “tens of thousands” of South Korean prisoners of war were still detained in North Korea.

The former prisoner of war also said that he received compensation from Seoul for his “50 years of suffering” and that the lawsuit is about money.

Seoul needs to do more to get South Korean prisoners of war back, Han said.