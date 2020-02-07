Former South Korean spy chief jailed for political interference | world

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak comes to a court to attend his Seoul trial on September 6, 2018. Won Sei-hoon was convicted of nine charges from 2017 to 2018, including bribing former Conservative President Lee and hiring NIS-funded civilians to submit online comments to influence public opinion in favor of Lee’s government. – AFP picture

SEOUL, February 7 – A former South Korean spy chief was sentenced to seven years in prison today for spending tax money on political interference, among other things, for the then conservative government.

Won Sei-hoon, 69, who headed the National Intelligence Service (NIS) from 2009 to 2013, paid the civilian population to publish cheap online comments on the administration.

Under the leadership of Won, the agency “has lost citizens’ trust” and its role in protecting national security has also been “seriously damaged,” said the Seoul Central District Court.

The court added that he had lost his civil status and privileges behind bars.

Won was convicted of nine charges from 2017 to 2018, including bribing former Conservative President Lee Myung-bak with NIS funds and hiring civilians to write online comments that affect public opinion in favor of Lee’s government.

He was sentenced to four years in prison in 2018 for ordering NIS officials to conduct an online smear campaign against the key rival of the now ousted conservative President Park Geun-hye in the 2012 elections.

In the highly competitive election, Park defeated left-wing Moon Jae-in, who was elected president in 2017 after Park was charged with the corruption scandal that also affected the country’s largest group of companies, Samsung.

The spy agency has often been accused of abusing its power to interfere in politics with Park and Lee, the two conservative ex-presidents who have now fallen out of favor.

Lee, who was detained from 2008 to 2013, was found guilty of bribery and embezzlement, among other things, and sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2018. However, he was given a bail last year.

Lee’s successor, Park, is currently 32 years in prison and sentenced to millions of dollars for bribery and abuse of power.

The NIS, whose titles have changed over the years, had a particularly notorious reputation in the decades of authoritarian rule before South Korea took over democracy in the 1980s. – AFP