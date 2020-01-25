Former St. Zachary Pastor John Plotkowski removed from the ministry after “inappropriate material” was found on the computer

A former pastor in St. Zachary Parish in Des Plaines has been told that he can no longer serve and was ordered to live away from the parish after “inappropriate material” was found on his computer, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Father John Plotkowski was told that he could no longer hold ministerial functions and was instructed to live away from the parish after the materials were discovered, Cardinal Blase Cupish wrote in a letter to parishioners and the parish school community Saturday.

What exactly was found on Plotkowski’s PC was not released, but Cupich said that, given the nature of the material, the archdiocese has referred the case to the police of Des Plaines and the prosecutor of Cook County for further investigation .

“Regardless of the outcome of the work of the civil authorities, participation in this behavior is a violation of our Code of Conduct and incompatible with the standards we set for priestly conduct,” Cupich said.

Plotkoswki was mentioned in July 2019 as a ‘retired resident’ in the parish of St. Zachary, according to the church news letter.

Plotkowski did not immediately respond to a mailed request for comment on Saturday evening.