[former-star-shortstop-tony-fernandez-dies-at-57]

TORONTO – Tony Fernandez, a fashionable shortstop who designed 5 All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the main leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday following problems from a kidney ailment. He was 57.

Fernandez was taken off a lifestyle guidance method in the afternoon with his relatives existing at a healthcare facility in Weston, Florida, said Imrad Hallim, the director and co-founder of the Tony Fernandez Basis. Fernandez had been in a medically induced coma and experienced waited years for a new kidney.

Fernandez received four straight Gold Gloves with the Blue Jays in the 1980s and retains club data for vocation hits and online games played. A clutch hitter in five trips to the postseason, he had 4 individual stints with Toronto and played for 6 other groups.

He played in 103 for the Seibu Lions in 2000, batting .327 with 74 RBIs.

He also played for the New York Yankees, who replaced him at shortstop with a 21-yr-old Derek Jeter in 1996. Fernandez was slated to slide around to 2nd base and adhere close to as insurance policy, but he broke his correct elbow (for the second time in his job) lunging for a ball late in spring training and missed the entire period.

Jeter, of system, went on to get AL Rookie of the Year and the initial of his 5 Entire world Collection titles. Fernandez, who had been set to assist relieve Jeter’s transition, was specified a Globe Sequence ring by the Yankees that year.

The up coming 12 months, Fernandez caught on at second with the Cleveland Indians and was instrumental in their 1997 American League pennant. He batted .357 in the AL Championship Sequence from Baltimore and homered in the 11th inning at Camden Yards to give Cleveland a one- victory in the clinching Game 6 — his only postseason home operate.

Fernandez then strike .471 with 4 RBIs in the Environment Collection towards the Florida Marlins. His two-operate solitary in the 3rd inning of Activity 7 set the Indians forward 2-, but the Marlins tied it in the base of the ninth and won 3-two in 11 innings to get the championship.

In 43 profession postseason online games, Fernandez batted .327 with 23 RBIs and a .787 OPS. He went 7 for 21 (.333) with 9 RBIs in the 1993 Earth Series, supporting the Blue Jays conquer Philadelphia in six game titles for their next consecutive title.

A wiry switch-hitter with velocity, Fernandez made his big league debut with the Blue Jays at age 21 in September 1983. He also played for the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers in a career that lasted as a result of 2001.

He was a .288 hitter with 94 homers and 844 RBIs in 2,158 huge league game titles. He continues to be the very last Yankees player to hit for the cycle in a home activity, accomplishing the feat in 1995.

Fernandez concluded with 2,276 hits, 1,057 runs, 414 doubles, 92 triples, 246 stolen bases and a .746 OPS. He struck out only 784 situations in eight,793 plate appearances — by no means a lot more than 74 situations in a period.

Primarily early in his job, the rail-slender Fernandez was a spectacular defender at shortstop. Silky clean in the industry, he had a familiar way of slinging the ball pretty much underhand from his hip, creating his throws to arc their way to first foundation prior to landing softly in a teammate’s mitt.

He was portion of a memorable blockbuster trade in December 1990 that sent Fernandez and slugger Fred McGriff from Toronto to San Diego for Corridor of Fame 2nd baseman Roberto Alomar and outfielder Joe Carter, who hit the activity-ending house run that received the 1993 World Collection for the Blue Jays.

Fernandez was traded to the Mets after the 1992 time and then again to Toronto in June 1993. He expended 1995 as the principal shortstop for a Yankees staff that gave the franchise its initial playoff berth in 14 years.

He signed again on with the Blue Jays for 1998 and built his closing All-Star crew at age 37 with them in 1999. Actively playing third base, he established occupation bests by batting .328 with 75 RBIs and an .877 OPS. His 41 doubles equaled a profession significant.

Fernandez performed the future year in Japan, then break up his very last major league season amongst Milwaukee and Toronto. He concluded up in which he begun, hitting .305 about 48 game titles for the Blue Jays in 2001.

Fernandez is Toronto’s profession chief in hits (one,583), triples (72) and video games played (one,450). He was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008.

He was born in San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, a cradle of shortstops and residence to dozens of important leaguers who adopted this sort of as Sammy Sosa, Alfonso Soriano and Robinson Canó.

Just after he retired from baseball, Fernandez turned an ordained minister and the Tony Fernandez Basis was proven to help underprivileged and troubled little ones.