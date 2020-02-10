Former superior defends Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman on CNN

lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindmans former supervisor Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack defended the former director of the National Security Council for European Affairs on CNN Monday after Vindman was escorted by the White House security agency on Friday.

About Vindman, who testified before the October Congress on the Trump-Ukraine scandal, Zwack said: “I think he’s hurt and insulted, he’s unsure of his future, and he’s proudly wearing the uniform – not it.”

“I think senior citizens at a very, very high level should not be dismissed publicly through utterances or the divine weapon of a tweet in this way to demean his personality,” he continued, seeming to shoot the president Donald Trump, “And the other thing that offends me a lot is so many other people who don’t even know him.”

When asked whether Vindman had “witness retaliation”, Zwack replied: “I think that was a punishment. It didn’t have to be done that way. “

“If you serve in the NSC, you serve at the behest of the President … but there is also the larger constitution, and I think that was a punishment. It didn’t have to be. He should at least have said goodbye to peers,” argued Zwack “He couldn’t … It was just insulting and insulting and wrong.”

Zwack also replied to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) comments on countering retaliation against Vindman.

“I’m a proud retired member of the intelligence community. I think that makes me a card-carrying member of the deep state,” he mocked. “This is ridiculous, okay? Senator Graham, I have always had great respect for you. I met you when you were in Afghanistan in 2008 when you arrived with Senator McCain and Joe Lieberman as part of the three Amigos. We thought you were rock stars. Where are you now sir “

