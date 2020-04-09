Former supervisor and Corridor of Famer Junzo Sekine dies at 93

Junzo Sekine, a Corridor of Famer and former supervisor who split his taking part in vocation among the mound and the batter’s box, has died at the age of 93, a source acquainted with the issue stated Thursday.

Sekine managed the Yokohama-centered Taiyo Whales, the predecessor of the DeNA BayStars, and afterwards the Yakult Swallows. Sekine was a rarity in that he not only pitched 1,000-plus innings but also amassed more than 1,000 hits.

He was elected to the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003.

Pitching from 1950 to 1957 for the Pacific League’s Kintetsu franchise, Sekine toiled on the mound for what was just one of the worst teams in Nippon Expert Baseball history. A section-time placement participant for his initially three professional seasons, Sekine was converted to the outfield in 1957 just following he turned 30, and amassed 1,137 vocation hits.

Sekine retired right after the 1965 period, and in 1970 turned a mentor for the Hiroshima Carp. The late Sachio Kinugasa, a Corridor of Fame 3rd baseman for the Carp, cited Sekine as an essential influence in his development as a hitter.

From 1982 to 1984, Sekine managed the Whales. He then managed the Swallows from 1987 to 1989. During his short continue to be with Yakult, the club developed a quantity of gamers who would be instrumental in the team’s four Central League pennants underneath his successor, the late Katsuya Nomura.