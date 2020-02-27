former-surly-cubs-pitcher-john-lackey-brings-knowledge,-smile-and-‘one-liners’-to-cubs-camp

MESA, Ariz. – A common facial area at the top rated of a tall, slender Cubs uniform wandered by way of exercises in camp Wednesday, catching the instant focus of media he appeared information to avoid.

“I believe he’s here for a haircut,” Ross explained of previous Red Sox and Cubs teammate John Lackey, who was invited by the new supervisor to spend a several days in camp imparting wisdom and, nicely, other views to previous pals and youthful pitchers.

“I consider he wishes to be around the video game a tiny, and as shocking as that might be to you fellas [in the media], he’s a male that truly has a lot of knowledge,” Ross explained. “I joke with him all the time that he has the alphabet in rings. He has the A [Anaheim, 2002], B [Boston in 2013] and the C [Cubs in ‘16].

“This person has witnessed it, finished it, in the greatest marketplace, and he knows what that seems to be like. And he’s close friends with a great deal of these men and has fantastic strength when he’s in the clubhouse – he’s generally been that male. And he doesn’t to toe the rubber so you will not see that [dyspeptic] aspect of him at all. … I jumped at the likelihood to see if he wished to come. He acquired me my two rings I owe him at least that considerably.”

Lackey did not satisfy with the media Wednesday.

“I appreciate when he will come about. It was great to see him,” reported pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who did not witness a haircut Wednesday. “He’s again for an additional one particular, I guess.

“He strike us with some 1-liners yet again like he constantly does. He’s just the most effective.”

Quintana again from flu

Fourth starter Jose Quintana, who has been knocked from do the job by the identical flu bug that sidelined Ross in the previous week, returned to perform, throwing a bullpen session Wednesday.

He’s scheduled to throw a dwell batting observe session Friday and then expects to make his spring debut early next week.

“It was awful. My system harm and significant fever and all that stuff,” he stated. “I truly feel great appropriate now. I’m psyched to be on the mound next week.”

Quintana, who adopted a two-thirty day period hot streak with a closing-month slump very last year, explained that even with the the latest bug he has uncovered 1 or two excess mph around last year’s 91-mph fastball.

No matter what stays of that excess velocity when the period opens, the remaining-hander sounds confident about his closing contract year with the Cubs – and additional than assured his ill go away will not affect his on-time start for the year.

“I’ll be completely ready,” he said. “I’m excited.”