[Former Tarrant County Boy Scout trainer arrested for allegation of indecency with a child – Up News Data Dallas / Fort Well worth]

FORT Worth (CBSDFW.COM) – A former head of Boy Scout scouts in Tarrant County was arrested Thursday on an indictment of indecency with a youngster.
Brett Hall, sixty, was a 2006-2013 scout with troops 205 and 214 from Tarrant County, reported the Tarrant County Sheriff's Business.
Authorities said the accusation does not entail a youngster in Boy Scouts, but the nature and details of the circumstance "fret the further victims."