[Former Tea Party Congressman Joe Walsh Claims He’d Back Bernie: ‘I Won’t Just Vote For Him, I’ll Campaign For Him’]

Conservative radio host and former Tea Celebration congressman Joe Walsh reiterated what ‘never Trump’ certainly means in a piece released by The Washington Post on Tuesday, stating, “the word ‘never’ is proper there in the name.”

Walsh’s remarks were being sparked by his “Republican and ex-Republican brethren,” noting they would battle to vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders if he becomes the Democratic presidential nominee.

“But which is not how this performs,” he defined, including, “when I eventually arrived around to indicating, “never Trump,” I meant it. And if you’re a Republican who claimed the under no circumstances-Trump label … then you should have meant it, way too.”

Walsh admitted to supporting Donald Trump in the course of the 2016 election, labeling himself as a “second-wave hardly ever-Trumper,” who now thinks “the means in which Trump threatens this place go over and above left-appropriate ideology.”

In spite of remaining a conservative, Walsh clarified that he would aid any person above Trump, promising, “What I can do, and what I have carried out, is pledge that I’ll vote for their nominee. Even Bernie. He and I hardly agree on nearly anything, but if he’s the nominee, I will not just vote for him, I’ll marketing campaign for him.”

Walsh finished the piece by pointedly saying, “If that surprises you, it shouldn’t … Due to the fact never-Trump indicates never ever. And I’d instead have a socialist in the White Home than a con guy.”