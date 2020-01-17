Former ‘teacher of the year’ Kelly Holstine kneels during the national anthem at the LSU-Clemson match in the presence of President Trump

A former Minnesota teacher of the year hosted a demonstration at the College Football Playoff Championship, which was attended by President Donald Trump while kneeling during the national anthem.

Kelly Holstine was among the top teachers from across the country in Monday night’s game at the New Orleans Superdome in which LSU beat Clemson 42-25.

Holstine then tweeted that she had received a “platform to defend marginalized and oppressed people”.

“Like many before, I respectfully knelt down during the national anthem because” No one is free until we are all free, “” she tweeted, quoting the killed civil rights leader, Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started protests in 2016 while kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Trump has called on the NFL owners to fire any player who failed to show up for the national anthem.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended Monday’s college championship game. They entered the field shortly before the national anthem game. Fans of both teams cheered loudly.

Holstine was an English teacher at an alternative Shakopee high school when she was named Minnesota’s teacher of the year for 2018-19. She is no longer a public school teacher.

Last year, she and another award-winning teacher, Jessica Dueñas of Kentucky, skipped a White House ceremony for National Professor of the Year to protest the education policies of the Trump administration.

