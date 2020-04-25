Former teammates Eason (122), Fromm (167) were drafted in Day 3

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason finally rang on Saturday.

After a heartbreaking, on-camera wait that began Thursday night at the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, Eason was selected Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts midway through the fourth round with a No. 1 pick. 122.

The delay was longer for Jake Fromm, who beat Eason in Georgia, leading Eason to move to UW.

Fromm appeared on board 167 with the Buffalo Bills.

Eason, a 6-foot-6 power passer known for arm strength, joins a quarterback room led by the free acquisition of one Philip Rivers and incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett. Brissett has one year left on a two-year, $ 30 million deal he signed when Andrew Luck reportedly retired in August 2019.

Eason said there were no specific terms that he was ready to compete with.

“Once this virus calms down, I’ll go in there and compete with my nuts,” Eason said via teleconference Saturday.

Fromm, who started 42 games for the Bulldog, will be the backup quarterback to Josh Allen, a first-round pick in 2018 who led Buffalo to the playoffs last season. Fromm said he heard from Allen immediately in a congratulatory text. They are represented by the same agent.

Eason was viewed by followers as raw but a huge gift. Among Eason’s knockers was his 58 percent completion rate in the fourth quarter, compared to better than 70 percent in the first quarter.

Eason began his college career in Georgia but moved to Washington after losing his starting place at Fromm. Eason was injured in the first game of the 2017 season, and Georgia will continue to be with Fromm when Eason is healthy.

A native of Seattle, Eason is the 2015-16 National Gatorade Player of the Year.

Florida International quarterback James Morgan was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round ahead of Eason’s former teammate Fromm. Morgan and another player were identified from Bowling Green as an evaluator’s pocket passer.

