Former Tennessee rival tells tale of Jake Fromm’s management at Ga

ATHENS — Georgia mentor Kirby Sensible and Bulldogs’ gamers are usually chatting about Jake Fromm’s leadership, but Fromm’s actions last summer spoke volumes.

Eli Wolf, a graduate transfer from Tennessee last time, shared how Fromm and fellow senior Charlie Woerner took him in right after he moved from Knoxville to Athens previous summer months.

“I was a minimal unsure at first if there would be any bad blood, but there was none at all,” Wolf reported, recounting his introduction to his teammates in the course of voluntary summer season workout routines. “When I basically bought there, didn’t know a single particular person on the team, really.

“I was not in the motel for additional than 7 days prior to Jake and Charlie and Eli Gipson explained ‘Hey, come keep with us until eventually you uncover a spot, we have obtained an additional room, crash with us,” Wolf mentioned. “And which is what I did in the summer months and then ended up relocating in with John Fitzpatrick and Owen Condon and Payne Walker.

“Jake and Charlie have been training me the playbook around the summertime, helping out and paying further time with me carrying out all they could to make the acclimation approach smoother.”

Wolf claimed he also roomed with Woerner on activity weekends, earning a close friend for existence.

“Charlie’s unbelievably mature and unselfish,” Wolf mentioned, reflecting on how the fellow senior took him in, even even though it introduced level of competition. “He was hunting at the workforce becoming larger than himself — he understood I was there to assist the staff get game titles.

“It’s a testomony to who he is and anyone who has fulfilled Charlie is aware he’s a wonderful man and he’d do something for you.”

And then there is Fromm, who has been the encounter of the method the previous a few seasons.

Wolf offered some insight into what made Fromm such a productive quarterback at Georgia, past the caring character he confirmed by featuring Wolf shelter.

“Jake is a natural chief, and a single you do not see just about every working day,” Wolf claimed. “His existence when he walks all around, the way he carries himself, his know-how of the game of soccer — almost everything about him just screams captain and CEO.

“Coaches can say almost everything they want to, but sometimes it does not resonate until eventually one of your brothers and teammates say it.”

