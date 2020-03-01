[Former TESLA Guitarist TOMMY SKEOCH’s RESIST & Chunk: Debut One, ‘The Myth I’m Livin”, Now Available]

“The Myth I’m Livin'”, the debut solitary from RESIST & Bite, the new band featuring previous TESLA guitarist Tommy Skeoch, can be streamed down below. Signing up for him in the group are ex-LYNCH MOB direct vocalist Nathan Utz, guitarist Steve Stokes, drummer David Parks and bassist Brian Powell.

Skeoch stated: “[I’m] extremely energized about this band. Been doing the job with the band now about a [year]. And our awesome singer Nathan Utz has been [with] us the very last five months and we obtained almost 17 songs previously. Fucking rock’n shit, guy!!! Doing work a label as we talk & gonna start doin’ shows this summertime. Entirely pumped!!!”

Skeoch still left TESLA in 2006 to invest time with his relatives and to obtain cure for material-abuse challenges. He has considering the fact that been replaced by Dave Impolite.

In a 2011 interview with Noisecreep, TESLA singer Jeff Keith stated about Skeoch: “Glimpse, every person in TESLA has been by means of their have compound-abuse difficulties. But Tommy received in much too deep once more. So the band advised him that the only way we would be capable to make this do the job is if he was thoroughly clean and sober. I felt like we couldn’t talk to him to do that if we were not likely to commit to it also. So I was the initial 1 to say that I would not consume, or do anything at all else, on the tour. The next issue you know, the other fellas did the same matter. Troy [Luccketta, drums] has been clean and sober for in excess of 20 years, so it wasn’t even an challenge for him… Tommy couldn’t continue to be off the things he was doing. It broke my heart to see it, but we understood we experienced to swap him.”

Past calendar year, Skeoch introduced the formation of a new job called Skin Match. That band, which also capabilities vocalist Rob McManus, was scheduled to release its debut album this past December.