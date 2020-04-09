Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton Indicted by Grand Jury on charges of Defeating Teenage Daughter

Former American League MVP Josh Hamilton has been indicted by a jury in Texas for third-degree crime for a child’s injury.

The former Texas Rangers star turned himself in to authorities on October 30 and pleaded not guilty a day later after his 14-year-old daughter accused him of beating him. He was charged by the Tarrant Regency grand jury on Monday.

The 38-year-old man was released on bail of $ 35,000 and faces a sentence of between two and 10 years in prison, should he be sentenced. The trial has been postponed because the trial in Texas was postponed until May 11 at the earliest, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to written statements by a Keller Police Department detective, Hamilton’s daughter reported the incident occurred on September 30 when she was angry at the comments she made.

The five-time MLB All-Star election reportedly began to curse and shout at his daughter, before launching with a full water bottle at him, which crashed into the girl in the chest. The girl said Hamilton smashed the chair where he put his feet, before lifting him from the chair where he sat. When he fell to the floor, Hamilton picked him up and carried him to his room.

In spite of his apology, Hamilton allegedly began hitting his daughter’s legs with his arms open and his fists closed as he pressed his face to the bed. According to written statements, Hamilton then dared his daughter to report it.

“I hope you go to the judge and tell him how terrible dad is so I don’t need to see you anymore and you don’t need to come to my house again,” he said. tell him according to the NBC Dallas Forth Worth.

According to Forth Worth Star-Telegram, the incident allegedly occurred at Hamilton’s home in Keller, Texas, just two days after he was introduced as one of the greatest Rangers in the Globe Life Park era when Rangers played their last game at The Average.

The teenager told his mother – Hamilton’s ex-wife – about the incident, which has since filed a temporary restraining order on behalf of his daughter. The teenager is the eldest of Hamilton’s three daughters.

Hamilton’s ex-wife and former Texas Rangers player shared custody of their three daughters at the time of the incident, but the court then barred him from making contact with them after he handed it over to the authorities.

At the end of last year the order was changed to allow Hamilton to meet them but only in the presence of an adult as watchdog.

Complicated personal life made headlines repeatedly during Hamilton’s career, when outside players, drug and alcohol addicts, experienced many relapses.

Josh Hamilton spoke to fans during an induction to the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame before the match between the Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 17, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Rick Yeatts / Getty