Former Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves in medical center

England, Tottenham and Chelsea fantastic Jimmy Greaves is now receiving treatment in medical center.

No one has scored far more prime-flight aims in English football than the 80-yr-old, who was component of the triumphant 1966 Environment Cup squad.

Greaves suffered a intense stroke in Could 2015, which still left him wheelchair-sure.

We can affirm that our history goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is at present currently being treated in healthcare facility. We are in touch with his spouse and children and will give even further updates in thanks training course.

“Everybody at the club sends their most effective needs to Jimmy and his household.”Jimmy Greaves continues to be Tottenham’s all-time prime scorer (PA Archives)

Free of charge-scoring Greaves came by the ranks at Chelsea, netting 132 objectives in 169 matches before joining Italian giants AC Milan.

The striker returned to England when becoming a member of Spurs for £99,999 in December 1961 and scored a document-breaking 266 ambitions in 379 aggressive appearances for the north London club.

Greaves gained two FA Cups and the Cup Winners’ Cup at White Hart Lane, right before signing up for West Ham as the late, excellent Martin Peters moved the other way.

He scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for England, with an injuries in the last team sport of the 1966 World Cup letting Sir Geoff Hurst the prospect to arrive into the facet.