Former Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill died at age 84

Paul O’Neill, a former Treasury secretary who broke with George W. Bush on tax policy and then produced a book critical of the administration, has died today. He was 84.

Son of O’Neill, Paul O’Neill Jr. confirms that his father died at his home in Pittsburgh after battling lung cancer for the last couple of years. After some surgery and chemotherapy, he decided against any further intervention four or five months ago, he said.

“There were some families here and he died in peace,” the son said. “Based on his situation, it was a good exit.”

Tony Fratto, who served as O ‘Neill’s Treasury spokesman, posted on Facebook, “Very sad that our friend Paul O’Neill passed away today. He was a friend, a good person, and I loved work with him. ”

A former head of aluminum giant Alcoa, O’Neill served as Treasury Secretary between 2001 and late 2002. He had to resign after being objected to in a second round of tax cuts because of their impact on deficits.

After leaving administration, O’Neill worked with author Ron Suskind on an explosive book that covered his two years in administration. O’Neill said the administration began planning to overthrow Iraqi President Saddam Hussein soon after Bush took office, eight months before the September 11 terrorist attacks.

O’Neill portrays Bush as a tough president who does not encourage discussion either in Cabinet meetings or in one-on-one discussions with Cabinet members. He said the lack of discussion at Cabinet meetings gave him the feeling that Bush “was like a blind person in a room of deaf people.”

He said important decisions were often made by Bush’s political team and Vice President Dick Cheney. O’Neill was recruited to join the Cabinet by Cheney, his former friend in the Gerald Ford administration. But it was Cheney who told O’Neill that the president wanted his resignation. It was part of a move by Bush to shake up his economic team and finding a better seller for a new round of tax cuts the president hoped would promote a sluggish economy.

When the book, “The Price of Loyalty: George W. Bush, the White House and the Education of Paul O’Neill” came out in early 2004, Bush spokesman Scott McClellan discounted O’Neill’s description of the White House decision-making and he said. the president was “a leading and decisive person on our highest priorities.”

O’Neill said his goal of collaborating on the book, for which he turned over 19,000 Suskind government documents, generated a public discussion about “the current state of our political process and raising our expectations for what is possible.”

After leaving the Cabinet, O’Neill returned to Pittsburgh, where he led Alcoa from 1987 to 1999. He resumed working with the Pittsburgh Regional Healthcare Initiative, a consortium of hospitals, medical societies and businesses studying ways to improve health care delivery in Western Pennsylvania. The subject has interested him since his days as a budget analyst at the Washington and Office of Management and Budget.

He also devoted time to his retirement from projects that would deliver safe water to Africa. As Secretary of the Treasury, O’Neill has focused attention on poverty and combating diseases such as AIDS in Africa, visiting the continent and Irish rock star Bono.

Prior to joining Alcoa, O’Neill was president from 1985 to 1987 at International Paper Co., a law firm he joined in 1977 after leaving OMB.

After graduating with a degree in economics from California State University in Fresno in 1961, O’Neill joined the Veterans Administration in Washington, working as a computer systems analyst. He later moved to OMB and rose to become deputy director of the budget agency from 1974 to 1977, advising then-budget president Gerald Ford.

It was at OMB that O’Neill developed close working relationships with Cheney, who served as Ford’s chief of staff, and Alan Greenspan, who was head of Ford’s Council of Economic Advisers. Greenspan was president of the Federal Reserve while O’Neill was treasury secretary.

O’Neill’s weakened talk style more than once made him into trouble as Treasury secretary, sending the dollar into a temporary wake in his early days at Treasury when his comments on foreign exchange rates surprised. In the spring of 2001, O’Neill devoted walking again to Wall Street’s worst week in 11 years, blandly declaring “walking away and walking down.”

He was more focused on the traditional secretary’s job of inspiring confidence during times of turmoil later this year when he led the effort to get Wall Street reopened after the September 11 terror attacks. O’Neill was also instrumental after the attacks of beefing up government programs to disrupt funding from terrorist groups.

O’Neill is survived by his wife, four children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.