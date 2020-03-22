Former True Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies of coronavirus aged 76

Previous Actual Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz has died of coronavirus aged 76.

Sanz, Real’s president from 1995 to 2000, had been admitted to clinic with a fever and tested optimistic for the virus.

A assertion on Real Madrid’s formal website read: “Real Madrid, its president and the Board of Administrators regret with great consternation the dying of Lorenzo Sanz, who was president of True Madrid from 1995 to 2000.

Oficial Announcement: Lorenzo Sanz has passed away.



“They also want to specific their deepest condolences and all their affection for his wife Mari Luz, her young children, Lorenzo, Francisco, Fernando, Maria Luz (Malula) and Diana, and their family and mates. Condolences that also extend to all Serious Madrid.”

True additional: “Today, Serious Madrid is mourning the reduction of a president who focused a massive aspect of his life to his excellent enthusiasm: Serious Madrid.

“Given the current circumstances, True Madrid will shell out him the recognition he deserves as quickly as possible.”

Sanz’s son Lorenzo Jr, a former participant and director with Real’s basketball staff, verified his father’s death on Twitter.

Hoy es el día más triste de mi vida, nos ha dejado un gran padre y un gran abuelo, una persona única, hecha así misma que fue capaz de conseguir todo lo que se propuso, pero su mayor logro fue su familia, papa te quiero y se que siempre seguirás cuidando de nosotros



He wrote: “My father just passed absent. He did not deserve this ending and this way. Just one of the kindest, bravest, and (most) hardworking folks I have ever found is leaving.

“His family members and True Madrid had been his passion. My mother and my brothers have loved all their times with pleasure.”

Actual gained six trophies all through Sanz’s time as president, like the Champions League in 1998 and 2000.

His other son Fernando Sanz, who played for Real all through his father’s spell as president, verified earlier this 7 days that his father had been admitted to healthcare facility but the spouse and children were doubtful at that phase no matter if he had the disease.

#LaLiga provides its sincerest condolences to the household of Lorenzo Sanz, ex-president of True Madrid. Rest in peace.





“He did not want to go to the healthcare facility until he was quick of air and he was acquiring worse,” Fernando Sanz explained in estimates reported by Marca on Wednesday.

“They put him within and informed him that he was lousy, with little oxygen in his blood. He reported he experienced a lower fever and did not want to collapse the program.”

LaLiga explained in a transient statement: “From LaLiga we want to send our deepest condolences for the the latest demise of Lorenzo Sanz, with whom quite a few of us have shared work and friendship.

La RFEF desea mostrar su más sentido pésame a los familiares y amigos del expresidente del @realmadrid Lorenzo Sanz, fallecido en la tarde de hoy en la ciudad de Madrid.

Descanse en paz.





“We share in the suffering of this reduction, particularly for Genuine Madrid, ​​the club of which he was president for yrs. Relaxation in peace.”

Sanz’s legacy will be offering the club’s seventh Champions League title in 1998, La Septima, which arrived 32 decades after they experienced very last been crowned European champions.

Pursuing Real’s second Champions League gain less than Sanz in 2000, he lost the presidency to Florentino Perez and was unsuccessful when he place himself ahead for the vacancy in 2006 when Ramon Calderon was elected.