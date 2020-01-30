Former Trump adviser brings lawsuit to the federal court of Chicago

A former adviser to President Donald Trump has filed a politically charged lawsuit over the so-called Steele File at the federal court in Chicago and claimed that the local office of a huge law firm played a key role in the national drama it created.

Carter Page filed its 23-page complaint on Thursday against the Democratic National Committee, DNC Services Corporation and Perkins Coie LLP and two of its partners, Marc Elias and Michael Sussman.

The allegations revolve around the 2016 presidential campaign and the Fusion GPS political research agency, which is not a suspect.

The lawsuit claims that the relationship between the DNC, Perkins Coie, Elias, and Fusion GPS was “orchestrated by the Perkins Coie office in Chicago.”

A Perkins Coie spokesperson said the complaint “recycles Carter Page allegations that were rejected by a federal judge in Oklahoma last year, and we expect the latter trial to be rejected as well.”

A representative of DNC did not immediately respond to a message asking for comments. The case has been assigned to the American district judge Harry Leinenweber.

Page claims that the defendants’ have developed a file full of lies about numerous people associated with the Trump campaign – especially Dr. Page ‘and’ many Americans have convinced that Dr. Page is a traitor ‘. Page, damage his reputation and destroy his private life. ”

He says that Perkins Coie Fusion retained GPS in April 2016 to conduct research on behalf of the DNC and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. It claims that Perkins Coie paid $ 12.6 million for his services and Fusion GPS paid $ 1.02 million.

Of that, $ 168,000 would have gone to Christopher Steele, who then put together several memoranda that became collectively known as the “Steele File.” It contains references to Page and Fusion GPS would have shared it with the press.

“That information was entirely based on unverified and unverifiable statements from unknown sources,” claims Page’s lawsuit.

The complaint refers to four categories of defamatory statements against the information in Steele’s reports, statements given to US intelligence officers, comments to journalists, and the resulting false news reports.

It is also stated that Page began to receive death threats, including one that said, “If it was up to me after we tried to betray you, we would take you out on the street and beat the f … -pis from you with baseball bats. “

Court reports show that Page filed a similar lawsuit with the federal court in Oklahoma in October 2018, but it was thrown a year ago for lack of jurisdiction. This time Page focused on the role of the Perkins Coie office in Chicago.

The lawsuit also says Elias “was the lawyer for Illinois citizen Barack Obama from at least as early as 2006, including while Obama served as the leading DNC leader.” And it says, “The DNC has a historical pattern of making its most important location in Chicago.”