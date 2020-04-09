Former Trump campaign advisor denied that the campaign was involved in a DNC hack of a recorded conversation

In late October 2016, two weeks before the presidential election, a former adviser to then-president Donald Trump [George Papadopoulos] said the campaign was involved in the situation surrounding the hacking of the Democratic National Commission. Denied to confidential sources. Email systems and ideas are called “illegal”.

CBS News is currently reviewing the transcript of the conversation between Papadopoulos and the confidential sources working for the FBI, and publishing the following key excerpts:

Recorded conversations between Papadopoulos and confidential sources working for the FBI were reported by the Justice Department’s Inspector Michael E. Horowitz on the campaign assistant’s Carter Page FBI surveillance and “Crossfire Hurricane.” A transcript excerpt published here provides new details about the interaction between Papadopoulos and FBI sources on the last day of the presidential election.

In his conversation with an Australian diplomat in May 2016, he said that Russia had political dirt on Hillary Clinton, Trump’s rival, a two-year Russian survey Was created. Papadopoulos sentenced a brief sentence amongst the first Trump campaign mates facing criminal charges in connection with the Russian investigation to lie to the FBI about contact with foreigners during the campaign.

The failure of a government investigator to include a major section of Parodopros’ transcript in the writ includes a denial that the campaign monitoring the page was “ cooperating with external groups such as Russia or WikiLeaks’ ‘ , December report listed among 17 inaccuracies and abbreviations documented by Horowitz. “Papadopoulos’ statement to the FBI CHS [confidential information source] in late October 2016 denies that the Trump campaign was involved in the situation of the DNC hack,” he said.

The transcript given to Papadopulos, codenamed “Crossfire Typhoon” or CT, shows a confidential human source asking him about a DNC hack at the end of an hour’s conversation.

CHS: Do you think anyone in the Trump campaign has nothing to do with f *** at DNC?

Papadopoulos: No

CHS: Really?

Papadopoulos: No. I know the fact.

CHS: How do you know the facts?

Papadopoulos: I’ve been working with them for the past nine months since I go. That is [illegible], and all this is happening. Last 4 months?

Later, the FBI sources urged Papadopoulos to see if anyone in the Trump campaign was secretly involved.

CHS: But don’t you think that someone did that, under, undercover?

Papadopoulos: No, I don’t think so ….. there’s absolutely no reason … First of all, doing it is illegal.

At the beginning, in a blasphemous conversation covering a wide range of topics, confidential sources asked about Moscow’s election interference.

CHS: Do you think Russia is playing a major role in this election?

Papadopoulos: No.

CHS: Why?

Papadopoulos: why are they?

CHS: Don’t you think they have a special interest?

Papadopoulos: Something like that [banging sound] I don’t think so. That’s all ****. No one knows who is hacking.

CHS: They don’t think they’re hacked, DNC? So who hacked f *** ing DNC?

Papadopoulos: Maybe Chinese, Iranian, Barney. Possible—anonymous.

Conversations continued, and the FBI’s sources approached Russia and subsequent candidate Trump.

CHS: Do you think they are interested in Trump?

Papadopoulos: They don’t know how a man, anyway, the president rules, you not only say, but oh, I like—

CHS: There is only so much you can do [laughs] …

Papadopoulos: I don’t know because the r-the parliament is so hostile to Russia anyway. And even Putin said himself [indecipherable] [ruffled] that’s all like conspiracy theories.

In a December report, Horowitz accused the FBI of not including evidence of a page surveillance warrant application and three subsequent updates. The conversation, including Papadopoulos, was a catalyst for opening an FBI investigation into any alleged coordination between Trump campaign participants and Russia in late July 2016.

However, Mr Horowitz stated in his report that “ Case Agent 1 ” mentioned a similar recorded conversation with Papadopoulos in September 2016.“The crossfire hurricane team’s assessment indicates that Papadopoulos’ refusal was rehearsed. And did not display any information, which is particularly relevant to Carter Page research. ”

Case Agent 1 told OIG that he and the team ignored the refusal of Papadopoulos for several reasons, but a footnote in the report states that the rejection and the team’s assessment of his refusal were OI] and “to determine whether [OI] includes [these rejections] in the application”

In an intelligence report received from a friendly foreign government, Horowitz said in a report by Papadopoulos, “ The Trump team could help the process by anonymously releasing information during a campaign damaging Mrs. Clinton. Suggested that they had received some suggestions from them. ” … “

Horowitz has blamed the FBI, and since the surveillance has “ no lawyer ”, the FBI and the Justice Department have been told by the special He writes that he has an obligation. Bureau’s “faithfully accurate” criteria.

Aside from the serious flaws that Horowitz found in an FBI investigation, he stated in a report: “The amount of information explicitly stated by the FBI to open a separate survey on Papadopoulos, Page, Flynn, and Manafort in August 2016 meets the minimum standards established by the Ministry and the FBI.”

In response to Horowitz’s report, the FBI conducted an extensive review of the FISA process, and Christopher Ray, director of “ordered more than 40 corrective actions to address the reporting recommendations.”

Read a transcript excerpt here:



