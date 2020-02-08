Former TSA agent allegedly cheated on woman by showing her breasts during screening

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Former US Transportation Security Administration officer arrested Thursday on suspicion of detaining woman without legal reason and cheating on her to show her breasts while undergoing checkup security at Los Angeles International Airport last year, officials said.

Johnathon Lomeli, 22, of El Monte, is named in a criminal complaint accusing him of false imprisonment for fraud or deception in connection with an incident that allegedly took place at LAX on June 10, 2019.

“The crime would have taken place outside of the primary security screening area,” said the California attorney general’s office in a written statement.

An affidavit filed in the case alleges that Lomeli told the woman that he should take her to a private room for additional security screening, the Associated Press reported.

Once they reached an elevator, Lomeli ordered the woman to “show me your full breasts,” and also looked down at her pants, before congratulating the passenger on her breasts and telling her that she was free to leave, according to the AP.

California law defines false imprisonment as “the unlawful violation of the personal liberty of others”.

“Women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect everywhere,” said Attorney General Xavier Becerra. “There is no excuse for this kind of alleged behavior. It’s not good on the street, it’s not good in our schools, and it’s certainly not welcome at the airport. “

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s major crimes division arrested Lomeli shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, as shown in the Los Angeles County reservation file.

Bail has been set at $ 50,000 pending initial court appearance.

A TSA spokesperson said the accused was no longer part of the agency, which undertakes to cooperate in the investigation.

“The TSA does not tolerate illegal, unethical or immoral behavior,” the spokeswoman said in a statement sent by email. “The behavior described in the state’s indictments is unacceptable and an affront to the dedicated and dedicated members of our staff.”

