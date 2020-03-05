[Former U.N. Secretary-Standard Perez de Cuellar dies aged one hundred]



March five, 2020

By Marco Aquino

LIMA (Reuters) – Former U.N. Secretary-Common Javier Perez de Cuellar, a Peruvian diplomat who played a important part in ending the Iran-Iraq war of 1980 to 1988, died on Wednesday at his property in Lima aged 100.

Perez de Cuellar was a two-time head of the United Nations, which he led from 1982 to 1991 as some of the iciest years of the Cold War gave way to the conclude of the Soviet Union and higher efforts at global cooperation.

Perez de Cuellar was the fifth head of the world overall body and its only leader from Latin The united states to day.

U.N. Secretary Typical Antonio Guterres hailed Perez de Cuellar’s critical position in securing the release of American hostages held in Lebanon as perfectly as peace accords in Cambodia and El Salvador all through his time in office environment.

“He was an achieved statesman, a dedicated diplomat and a private inspiration who remaining a profound impact on the United Nations and our world,” Guterres mentioned.

Perez de Cuellar as soon as stated his proudest achievements ended up his role in protection independence for Namibia and the peace accord that finished the Iran-Iraq conflict. However, his diplomatic attempts have been not able to halt the outbreak of the Gulf War in 1990.

After leaving the planet overall body, Perez de Cuellar created an unsuccessful bid for the Peruvian presidency in 1995, losing to incumbent Alberto Fujimori.

He served as primary minister in a nationwide unity govt for approximately 8 months immediately after Fujimori’s administration collapsed amid a corruption scandal in late 2000.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra expressed in a statement on Wednesday his profound regret for Perez de Cuellar’s demise, stating the diplomat experienced “dedicated his total life to the activity of glorifying our country”.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima and Michelle Nichols at the United Nations Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Stephen Coates)