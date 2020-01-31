Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is retiring

January 31 (UPI) – Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who announced a kickback campaign to fire her last year, has given up her 33-year career as a diplomat Friday.

NPR was the first to report on her retirement, citing unnamed sources.

It is unclear how long it has been since Yovanovitch pulled out of the State Department, but a source told CNN that it has happened within the past two weeks.

The State Department recalled her from Ukraine in April, although she was still employed by the State Department. Her discharge is due to the impeachment of Trump, who discussed her with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call in July that ultimately led to the investigation.

According to a transcript of the call, Trump told Zelensky that Yovanovitch was “bad news”.

“She’s going through some things,” said the US president.

Yovanovitch testified during the impeachment investigation in October that there was a smear campaign against her that led to her falling as an ambassador.

She said a State Department official told her, “There was a concerted campaign against me and the Ministry has been under pressure from the President since summer 2018 to remove me.”

“He also said that I didn’t do anything wrong and that it wasn’t like in other situations where he had called ambassadors back for an important reason.”

She was disappointed with the events and the resignation of so many federal employees.

“Today we see the State Department being attacked and sanctified from within,” she said. “The State Department’s leadership with Congress now needs to take action to defend this great institution and its thousands of loyal and effective people.”

Yovanovitch later accused Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani of operating an irregular communication channel with Ukraine.