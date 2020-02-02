Former UGA QB means new quarterback and new offense

Former UGA quarterback Quincy Carter has not been to a Bulldogs football game in 20 years, but is passionate about following the team.

He has a lot of opinions about the current UGA team, starting with Jamie Newman, the quarterback with graduation transfer, the planned starter this year.

“I watched him from a distance – he has the skills,” said Carter. “But I am only skeptical about the transition to a new crime. Our offensive linemen have been blocking the same path for about three years, and now we’re going to try to implement this “read option game” in it.

“It’s not just about starting a new crime, it’s also about how everyone clicks together. The pieces are there. The coaches are there. But we’ll see how quickly we can get into this new crime. And not only that – but also how far can we go with the offense and have everyone on one side.

“You can initiate a new offense, but you need to go through step A first and make sure you like the way the offense is going before going to steps B and C.” We have to do the little things first, then after 3 or 4 games (opposing defense) you learn what you do. Then it says “Can we go to the next phase” and deal with the subtleties of the crime?

“Many of these (crimes) have the same causes, so it’s about how well you can do it and how far you can go.”

With the UGA losing almost all of their offensive from last season, Carter sees the Bulldogs better in 2021 than the coming season. However, he reserves the right to change his mind.

“We could put some things together this year and take flight. It’s going to be difficult with a brand new transfer quarterback. But Kirby Smart is a great coach and a former teammate of mine. I respect him the hell and I’m sure he’ll have these guys ready … “

Carter plans to see UGA again personally at G-Day, the annual spring scrimmage of the Bulldogs. From 1998 to 2000 he was a three-year starter in Georgia.