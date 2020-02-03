Former UGA star Mecole Hardman wins a Super Bowl ring with Chiefs

Former UGA star Mecole Hardman won a Super Bowl ring on Sunday as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL.

Hardman definitely hasn’t forgotten where he came from when he gave it Bulldogs scream in a pregame video.

In the Super Bowl, the receiver was targeted once with the rookie width and scored a pass for two yards. He also had three kickoff returns for a total of 58 meters.

While Hardman may not have been a factor in Sunday’s game, he was undoubtedly a key factor in helping Kansas City win the NFL championship throughout the season. Hardman’s outstanding game in special teams earned him the Pro Bowl as a returnee.

Hardman quickly becomes one of the chiefs’ most likeable personalities creative outfits he wears to the stadium, along with his engaging personality.

As a newcomer, Hardman has achieved so much that it is hard to believe that he could be on the UGA squad last season. He decided to forego his senior year for the Bulldogs and was a second choice for the Chiefs in the 2019 draft.

Win the Super Bowl as a rookie ✅ @ MecoleHardman4 | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/wkvKwYrMO6

– NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020