Former USF pitcher instructing baseball players in the Tampa Bay area

Tampa, Florida Baseball games always brought a smile to Ryan Valdez’s face.

“I started when I was four, so I basically stayed for 22 years. Baseball was my life during the summer,” said Valdes.

He played games at almost every level, won two state championships at Alonso High School, played college balls in Florida and the USF, and finally, after being drafted for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2017, the Big League I got a chance at

“It was kind of interesting to me. The process is being drafted. The team calls me and I don’t know where to go. Fortunately, Pirates Nick Presto called in 33 rounds. He said to turn on your TV, I turned on the TV, saw my name appear on the screen, and I immediately broke. “

After spending three years in the minor league, Ryan discovered one thing he loved more than playing baseball.

“In the off-season, I had the opportunity to teach the kids, give them private lessons, and go out to small leagues. I was hooked on the teaching side. There’s nothing more rewarding than teaching them something. Brightening their faces. The ability to connect with them is amazing. “

“I’ve coached with Ryan since last fall,” said Midland Swarm coach Tony Hat. “I’ve been teaching baseball for 10 years, but probably learned more in 4-5 months, and then in the first 10 years I learned.”

Although Ryan’s resume describes itself, what makes him so good a coach is his ability to connect with young players.

“I think he knows that he will make a better relationship with them. He’s faster in today’s sayings and in the current adage,” said Hat.

“He’s making the game better, he’s making us better, and making him a blast of the game,” said Matthew Beckett, a second baseman in Midland Swarm. “And he comes up with a reference that no one has ever thought of: a moth or a cockroach?”

“Mark Kingston actually told me that,” said Valdez. “When the light comes on, do you run like a cockroach or fly like a moth? What I say is to play freely, enjoy it, have fun, and do it with confidence.”

Ryan Valdes has found a new career. One that brings a smile not only to his face, but also to the face of a young baseball player in the Bay Area.

. [TagsToTranslate] Tampa