Former Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley mourns Karl Lagerfeld’s “Child Abuse” with new memories from his mother

Karl Lagerfeld When he died last year at the age of 85, he left a very long, complete and complex legacy. Now one of my old friends and co-workers is sharing something obscure about the creative director’s upbringing.

The Chiffon Trenches, a former Vogue editor-in-chief from the Daily Mail Andre Leon Talley When Lagerfeld was a child, his mother wrapped him in a leather cloth to stop him from eating at night.

A 70-year-old man said that the late German designer accepted his mother. Elizabeth BachlmannAs a child, he took drastic measures to stop his diet. When Carl was eight years old, the matriarch told him:

“You look old and young.”

In another section, Tally Bachlman wrote about insulting her son.

“You look like me, but not so good,” he said.

Talley explains that she first met the controversial fashion mogul in an interview with Interview magazine in 1975, but they hung on more after she was sent to Paris as an editor of Vogue`s in France. The two had a close relationship with French high-fashion people in the 18th century, but they became close friends after ending the “violence” they suffered as children.

Suspicious behavior influenced Lagerfeld for a long time, and nutrition and physical problems were well resolved until adulthood. He said he spent most of his career “shivering cold frankfurter sausages straight from the fridge.” Lagerfeld lost 92 pounds in just one year in 2001 after calling it the “Light Program,” which consists of low-fat, low-calorie foods such as fish and vegetables. Bayna.

Last year before his death Chanel The diet has been described as a “form of punishment,” and designer Talley has added in an interview that the food may be an expression of his relative relationship to ancient food.

That should be the punishment. You are a general and there is only one soldier in the army. You must instruct him, and he must obey them. It may hurt him, but he has no choice. ”

Carl added to the motivation to travel to lose weight.

“There’s nothing worse than wanting to get dressed, but it’s also too tight for you.”

In addition to this shocking revelation, Talley talked a lot about the late designer, saying, “There’s a way no one else can talk to Carl.” Lagerfeld became so trusting of him that he sometimes made changes to his collection based on his suggestions.

According to the note, the men finally fell when Tally offered to hold a joint exhibition of his work and photographers. Deborah TurbevilleBayna. He wrote that Carl’s “ego does not allow him to help in any other field of photography,” and after this conversation they did not speak again.

As we reported, Tallie’s recent memories have shed an unpleasant light on her fashion image. Anna Wintour, and others. More popular tales than The Chiffon Trenches include anecdotes from Tally’s time. Andy Warhol According to Telly, he was always “naughty” with her.

“After a long time (Wargol), his pale white hand was placed in my pot (always in public, never private).”

He also wrote about an unforgettable lunch with the deceased Princess DianaAll the models were asked if they just ate “Salad and Diet Coke.”

