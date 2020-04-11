Former WA governor: Trump’s campaign ‘Fanning Hates’ With Ad

(WASHINGTON) – Former US Ambassador to China Gary Locke has criticized President Donald Trump for a new campaign campaign that seems to make no sense that Locke is a Chinese official.

Trump’s Republican campaign released a statement Thursday alleging former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate for peace with China. He shows a picture of Biden and Locke on stage with American flags and Chinese flags in the background.

Locke, an American-born American, said Friday that Trump and his team are “showing hate” when hate crimes and racism are rampant in Asian Americans. In a statement he said “Trump’s agenda is aggravating” and that “Asian Americans are Americans. Time.”

Locke was an ambassador during the Obama administration and once held the position of secretary of commerce of the United States. He served as governor of Washington from 1997 to 2005.

Trump’s spokesman Tim Murtaugh defended the ad on his Twitter account, saying it “made Biden special in Beijing.”

The spread of coronavirus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, has led to attacks on Asian Americans throughout the Trump administration, which is accused of slowing its response. The COVID-19 spread, referred to both coronavirus as “Wuhan virus” and “Chinese virus.”

Biden issued a statement on Friday calling the attacks on Asian Americans “disgusting and racist,” though he did not mention Trump’s direct campaign. .

“The racism and racism we see today from Trump and this Administration is a huge national tragedy. Donald Trump just knows how to speak to the fear of the people, not their best angels. He’s just saying that. seeking to commit a crime, instead of taking responsibility for it, ”Biden said.

