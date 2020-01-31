Former WBRZ anchor Pat Hanchey dies after fighting cancer

BATON ROUGE – Patricia Dupre Hanchey Granger, also known as Pat Hanchey, died at the age of 69.

The native St. Landry Parish moderated the morning program at the end of the 80s together with Leo Huneycutt. When WBRZ was the first station in Louisiana to introduce mobile satellite technology, Hanchey pioneered live shows from “2 In Your Town” in various cities in the state.

“You couldn’t help but be in love with her,” said Leo Honeycutt. “We have traveled all over Louisiana and Mississippi, done shows in Colorado, Memphis, and she has never met a stranger anywhere. She just loved everyone. Thirty years later and people are still asking me about her. “

She died on Tuesday at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after her 30-year fight against breast cancer.

Pat Hanchey Granger is survived by her 26-year-old husband Terry Wayne Granger from Corsicana, Texas. Daughter Dana Lea Gore and son-in-law Elmo Gore from Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Daughter Cady Michelle Sunsdahl and son-in-law Major Jared Sunsdahl of the West Point Military Academy, New York; Stepson John Hanchey; Sister Connie Rutland and brother-in-law Pepper Rutland from Baton Rouge with niece Kennan, husband Jonathan Bruser and nephew Michael; Brother Wayne Dupre and sister-in-law Faye von Pt. Barre, Louisiana, with niece Windy and nephew Gus and wife Augusta Dupre; and the granddaughters Madison, Maegan and Rebekah Sunsdahl; Arlee, Avery and grandson Caleb Gore; Jason and Lori Granger Baugh with grandchildren Lucas, Landry and Amelia; and the nephews Derrick, Jordan and Harley Fontenot. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Gus Dupre, sister Kim, and nephew Jeffrey Rutland.

The funeral services will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Corsicana, Texas, at Corley Funeral Home, 418 N, 13th Street, Corsicana, Texas, 75110. The visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. A memorial service follows at 2:00 a.m. Dr. Steven Bell, pastor-in-chief of the First United Methodist Church in Corsicana and formerly in Coushatta, Louisiana, will serve. Instead of flowers, commemorative plaques can be donated in memory of the Gideons Society.