Former White Sox pitcher, scout Bart Johnson dies at 70

Bart Johnson, a former White Sox pitcher and scout, died on April 22. He was 70 many years outdated.

Selected by the Sox on the first spherical of the 1968 draft, Johnson built his key league debut the adhering to 12 months at age 19.

















































A 6-foot-5 righty, Johnson used the subsequent eight seasons with the White Sox and was 43-51 with a 3.94 Period in 185 games (97 commences).

Johnson’s greatest period came in 1971, when he went 12-10 with a 2.93 Period.

The Torrance, Calif., indigenous built 16 starts off and 37 aid appearances in ’71 and led the Sox with 14 saves whilst hanging out 153 in 178 innings.

Johnson was a scout for the White Sox from 1980-97, a role he also crammed with the Rays and Nationals.

In 2000, Johnson worked with the gold-medal successful U.S. Olympic baseball team.
















































