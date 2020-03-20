Former Wisconsin Badger Melvin Gordon indicators with Denver Broncos | Nationwide Athletics

Melvin Gordon’s wager on himself has landed him in a new NFL locale.

The former University of Wisconsin running back reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal on Friday with the Denver Broncos. Gordon used his initial 5 a long time in the NFL with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport was the initially to report the information of Gordon’s new agreement.

Source: The #Broncos and RB Melvin Gordon have agreed to terms on a 2-calendar year deal really worth $16M with $13.5M assured. The previous #Chargers star stays in the division, developing a solid 1-2 punch with Phillip Lindsay.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

Gordon skipped 4 games previous year though he was keeping out for a new contract from the Chargers, but they permitted him to depart in no cost agency.

Gordon joins a Denver staff that now has an set up starter at jogging back in Phillip Lindsay, which could assist each players avoid accidents by sharing the load. He’ll also fill a have to have as a getting risk out of the Broncos backfield.

In 67 NFL online games, Gordon has 4,240 speeding yards and 36 touchdowns on 1,059 carries. He has 224 catches for 1,873 yards and 11 scores.

The Kenosha indigenous was tallied 4,915 speeding yards and 45 touchdowns in the course of his Badgers occupation (2011-14). He gained the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s prime jogging back in 2014 and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He’s the fourth-primary rusher in UW background at the rear of Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor and Montee Ball.

This story will be up-to-date.