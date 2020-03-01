former-woman-group-member-performs-on-phase-for-1st-time-since-getting-married-on-“the-king-of-mask-singer”

The identification of Pinwheel was uncovered on MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer” to be a former woman group member who returned to the stage for the to start with time considering that getting married and starting up a household!

The March 1 episode of “The King of Mask Singer” adopted the contestants as they battled it out for the crown. Round two experienced the contestants carrying out solo, and Pinwheel executed “Can You Listen to Me,” the “Beethoven Virus” OST by Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon. Her distinct voice rang out with feelings as she performed the song. Up against her was Chow Yun-Unwanted fat, who done Sam Kim’s “Who Are You” from the “Goblin OST.”

Spoilers

Chow Yun-Body fat moved on to the subsequent round with a vote of 78 to 21, and Pinwheel eliminated her mask to exhibit that it was Soyul, who had manufactured her debut as a member of Crayon Pop and is at the moment married to H.O.T’s Moon Hee Jun.

Soyul stated that she was standing on phase as a singer for the initially time in 4 a long time and reported, “I took a break from things to do when I obtained married, and I’m each shaking and so content standing on stage and singing again.” She extra, “I’ve constantly been named someone’s spouse or mom, and to stand on phase with my individual name would make me happy.”

When requested if her daughter Heeyul (nickname Jam Jam) is exhibiting abilities as a singer, as each her mothers and fathers built their debut in idol groups, Soyul reported, “She likes to dance and likes to be noticed by others. I consider she’s demonstrating expertise in that space. If that is what she needs to go after, my partner and I have agreed to give her the help she desires.”

Soyul also expressed her longing to resume actions as a singer as she explained, “Before I got married, I had one particular desire that I was managing to but due to the fact becoming a mom, I have appear to widen my horizons and now have various goals. If I get the prospect, I would really like to pursue solo activities or perform in a musical.”

