Owned by former West Palm Beach commissioner, the Lake Worth Beach art glass shop makes colorful las mosaics for the new Florida Keys fire station.

LAKE WORTH BEACH – The overseas highway through Monroe County has been closed to guests, which is a coronavirus precaution, but when reopened, three visitors from Lake Worth Beach will make their home in Cudjoe Key.

Expecting visitors are colorful mosaics designed to be installed at Cudjoki’s new fire station 11, 20 miles from Key West. The panels of images of the Keys images of the firefighter, Dalmatian, and collage were designed by McMow Art Glass, a company owned by former West Palm Beach commissioner Shanon Materio.

Materio said this week that the pandemic, like many others nationwide, made the business pay off, and for some it caused damage. But the core experts have continued to complete the mosaics, the Art in Public Places Commission.

The mosaics of the fire station adorn the pedestrian entrance and the other two exterior walls. They will be visible to passengers via Cudjoe Key Street, located 204 miles down from U.S. 1 territory, where the pieces came from.

A Dalmatian song called Welcome Home depicts a seated dog waiting at the station for firefighters to return. The collage features a seashell, the iconic “Fat Albert” air / drug detection bomb, a palm and a sailfish, about the “11” station number.

The largest piece that firefighters show in action is 8 feet long and 10 feet wide.

The works are made of dozens of hand-cut pieces of glass attached to a concrete support. The details are hand-painted on a piece of glass that is burned to give it durability. The panels are beaded and then screwed into the building.

While the Materio crew is making the mosaics and waiting for an official OK to install them, other projects are underway, he said. In the context of Tampa’s public art project, they are making a series of stained glass windows to decorate the library.

They are also scheduled to remove and repair stained glass over The Breakers Hotel’s ballroom in June.

tdoris@pbpost.com

Follow Tony Doris on Twitter @TonyDorisPBP