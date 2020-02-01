Former WWE and WCW superstar arrested for DUI

There are people who believe that the 1990s were the epitome of professional wrestling due to the rating war between WCW and WWE, and based on how low WWE’s ratings have been in recent years, it seems to be the case ,

WCW brought out some of his own talent, like Van Hammer, who had been with the company for nine years, but he also spent a short time at WWE, which let him go after a few dark matches. Hammer has been retired for over 15 years, but lately it hasn’t been going well for him.

The incident

ewrestlingnews.com

On January 26th, Hammer went out and drank a little too much. When it was time to go home, he decided to take his own car. The decision meant that he was involved in a hit and run.

According to police, Hammer drove well past the speed limit, and according to a witness who followed the wrestler home, he smelled of alcohol and refused to take an alcohol test. What is really sad, however, is the fact that Hammer met a 5-year-old boy who was riding his bike.

An update for both parties

palmbeachpost.com

Hammer has since appeared in court for the first time, where his bail was set at $ 125,000, but he was able to choose a house arrest instead. He was also accused of “a crime being hit and run for failing to stop in an accident that involved others and serious injuries, DUI for injuring another person and leaving the scene of the accident.”

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for possible internal injuries and rashes. Fortunately, the boy’s injuries were not life threatening and he is now in a stable condition.

Hammer’s next appearance in court is scheduled for February 26th.

