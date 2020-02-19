[former-wwe-star-eve-torres-claims-u.s-president-donald-trump-‘forcefully’-grabbed-her-and-was-‘inappropriate’-during-photo-in-2009]

Former WWE Diva’s champion Eve Torres has levied some serious allegations against U.S president Donald Trump for ‘inappropriate’ touching during a photo op back in 2009.

Torres joined the WWE in 2007 as part of the now defunct Divas Search and ended up winning the competition.

WWE Eve Torres as the WWE Divas Champion

After training for close to two years down in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Torres would make the step up to the WWE’s main roster in 2009.

It was around that time that she encountered the now-U.S. president and she recounted what allegedly happened on her Instagram account.

She wrote: “I look forward to having a president who doesn’t grope or objectify women. I have taken pictures with thousands of men at military bases, at WWE events, and signings, and very few have grabbed me and pulled me in as forcefully as he did without knowing me.

“Of course, at the time I believed it was my job to be eye candy in a photo for this supposed billionaire, and play along. It is actually hard for me to see that photo because it reminds me of my beliefs, about my worth at the time. Swipe to see what I mean. Swipe again for a brush up on Creepy Hug Defenses including the Inappropriate Photo Squeeze.

“Also, this was scary for me to post but it’s been on my mind. We haven’t forgotten about your p+$$y grabbing, Mr. President.”

Torres’ post, which you can see below, features said picture with Trump – albeit a very blurry one – and a video where she shows what is and isn’t OK in a hug situation.

Torres has served as an ambassador to WWE over the past few years and was on a pre-show panel for their landmark Evolution event in 2018 where the company held their first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view.

Donald Trump being escorted by Maria Kanelllis and Eve Torres on RAW

Trump has a storied history with the company. He helped host some early WrestleManias, feuded against Vince McMahon for WrestleMania 23 and is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

In fact, Vince McMahon’s wife Linda served in his cabinet as the head of small businesses.

Torres walked away from WWE in 2013 at the age of just 28, but given how closely affiliated with the company Trump was/is, it’s not hard to see why she felt she had to wait to speak up.