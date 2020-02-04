Former WWE superstar Luke Harper is expected to make AEW debut in March

When it comes to talent, the WWE squad is absolutely tidy, but if you have dozens of superstars and a limited amount of TV time, some of these superstars fall through the cracks.

Luke Harper was one of those superstars, and when he debuted on the squad with Erik Rowan and Bray Wyatt in 2013, fans were surprised that he was really athletic and talented. During his time at WWE, he won several tag team titles and the Intercontinental Championship.

The farewell

He may have been quite successful in the WWE, but Harper expected much more from a single push, and if it weren’t for injuries and a terrible booking, he might have gotten his wish.

At some point, Harper hadn’t appeared on television for months, and that was the last straw, because in April last year he announced that he had asked the WWE for his release. However, the company didn’t grant it for another seven months, but before they did, they brought Harper back for a brief and pointless reunion with Rowan at the Champions Pay-Per-View Night in September.

A new beginning

Now that AEW has found its base, it has become a glimmer of hope for angry WWE talent. Since Harper released his release request, many wrestling fans have expected him to join the new promotion, and the time is coming.

Harper will now bear his old name Brodie Lee and is expected to sign with AEW sometime in February. He will probably not make his doctoral debut until March 18, since AEW Dynamite will be in Rochester, New York, Lee’s hometown on that day.

