Former Zozo fashion retailer Yusaku Maezawa is looking for a friend for the 2023 SpaceX trip

In the youngest attention-grabbing stunt by the Japanese entrepreneur and billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, his search for a girlfriend to accompany him on a trip around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program.

44-year-old Maezawa, who brought his online fashion retailer Zozo Inc. to SoftBank Group Corp. has sold, single women over 20 are looking for the show, which is shown on the streaming service AbemaTV.

“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly come to me, there is one thing I am thinking about: continuing to love a woman,” wrote Maezawa on a job applicant website.

“I want to find a ‘life partner’. With this future partner, I want to shout our love and our world peace from space, ”continued Maezawa, who is to be the first private passenger to fly around the moon in 2023 with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Maezawa, who recently separated from actress Ayame Goriki [27], plans to take artists on the flight to inspire works based on these experiences. He christened the project “Dear Moon”.

The documentary titled “Full Moon Lovers” will be broadcast on AbemaTV, which is supported by the online advertising agency CyberAgent and the TV broadcaster TV Asahi and appeals to a younger audience that is turning away from traditional television.

Applicants must “be interested in going into space and participating in the preparation” and “be someone who wants world peace,” the website says.

Applications close Friday and Maezawa will select his partner by the end of March.

The documentary is the billionaire’s latest high-profile move, which also gives his Twitter followers $ 9 million.