Fort Runners goal Sunlight Run, but pub ‘finish line’ is new club’s forte

Scott Fehrenbacher of Fort Langley, a co-founder of the brand name-spanking-new Fort Runners Club that satisfies each and every Tuesday evening at the Buying and selling Post Brewery on Glover Road, suggests the entertaining team programs to enter a staff in April’s 36th Vancouver Solar Run.

Did you listen to the 1 about 27 strangers who went into a pub and formed a run club?

There’s no punchline — it really transpired eight months ago on a snowy Tuesday night time in Fort Langley.

“True story, which includes the snow,” laughed Scott Fehrenbacher, when displaying shots and introducing himself to the diverse drop-in collecting as the “anti-runner” who “reluctantly” joined the dark side with his “way additional athletically accomplished” wife or husband when she fashioned the manufacturer-spanking-new Fort Runners Club.

“My wife (Joni), in contrast to me, is an skilled athlete and she required to do anything at the time we moved listed here that combined her enthusiasm for fun and health and fitness, one thing in which we didn’t get ourselves also seriously but where by we could celebrate overall health, mother nature and group,” reported Fehrenbacher, who is the senior vice-president of exterior relations for Trinity Western College in Langley.

“So she pitched her plan of commencing a social run club to a area sponsor, type of what she used to belong to when we lived in Colorado Springs. That has introduced us listed here these days. And to use a Fort Langley cliché, the rest is history.”

The “here” is Trading Submit Brewery on Glover Street, two buildings south of the iconic Fort Langley Community Hall. The FRC gathers just about every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., then leaves 15 minutes later for a 5K operate, returning for $5 beers and “discounted” meals.

Club founder Joni Fehrenbacher, left, goes in excess of the 5K route with customers of her new managing team — The Fort Runners — on a snowy Tuesday night time in Fort Langley. (Scott Fehrenbacher picture)

“If you asked a non-critical runner like me what kind of club I wished to hang with, belonging to one that commences and ends at a pub is in all probability my No. 1 choice,” stated a smiling Fehrenbacher, who was thrilled to announce he experienced run six consecutive Tuesdays “for the initially time in my everyday living.” He said the club has grown organically and that he “loves the very good vibe.”

Investing Put up proprietors Paul and Lance Verhoeff, who use the marketing line “Tap into the locals,” did just that by helping Joni start her pet job. The Investing Publish has embraced Fort Runners Night at the 100-seat, rustic eatery and also sponsors the team.

“We have strategies to enter a team in the 36th Vancouver Sun Operate. We don’t have plans to win nearly anything this year, but we have ideas to operate and have as a lot fun as any person. What else is there,” claimed Fehrenbacher.

Fort Langley resident Katia Stano stated the club’s “really relaxed” environment clicks all the boxes for her.

“I assume a great deal of persons are fearful or intimidated to join run clubs mainly because they aren’t quick, or in the ideal attainable form. But the Fort Runners make you really feel comfy. They just want you to display up, have pleasurable, operate or walk, and socialize. It absolutely sure beats teaching by itself each individual working day or at the extremely again of a quite critical club. As well as the team is encouraging and quite motivating.

“Also, there is no fee to be a part of. All you want is a headlamp, reflective apparel and a superior sense of humour. You will sooner or later get in shape.”

Fehrenbacher stated he’s a large supporter of “keeping it real” teams like the set up East Van Operate Club and its “no jerks allowed” code, or Karen McCullough’s new Ice Product and Donut Run Club in Vancouver that focuses on fun, fitness and glazed food items, and the Richmond-based Without end Youthful Club that encourages its senior customers to get out and operate, wander and meet up with more than coffee.

“I’m the past man who you’d think would be thrilled to belong to a run club. But many thanks to Joni, and the excellent people her neat club has captivated, I’m in fact wanting forward to lacing up on Tuesdays. Who realized?”

Complete Traces: For far more details about the enjoyment club, email Joni@fortrunners.com. … The Heritage to Hatzic 5K and 10K, an event billed as “Mission’s have Sun Run,” is scheduled for Sunday, April 5 at 9 a.m. Previous Sun Run winner Phil Ellis of PEN Run is the race director.

