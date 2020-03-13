Fort Salem is wasting its early potential

Photo: David Bukach (Freeform) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

There is a moment in one of the first episodes of homeland: Fort Salem beautifully and furiously demonstrates the great potential of the show: Two young women are summoned to the American witch’s army to learn martial arts on the title track. wood covered by the difficulty of basic exercises and moonlight. One of them, Scylla (Amalia Holm) is slightly more economical than the newest recruiter Raelle (Taylor Hickson), and she hides patches that allow her to swim up and accelerate in the air when applied to the skin. on the flight. The two women wore a bright blue sky surrounded by charm and medication. They kiss each other as their eyes glisten with a rich, cloudy whiteness and as if they grow up in a delight. The moment is quite romantic and filled with fear: Scylla keeps a secret that will destroy her lover.

A beautiful view of the moment presents the physical, vibrant reality of a superpower – a little terrifying, equally exciting, every gesture filled with excessive potential and still manageable. It is sad that the show incorporates the complexity of the show, which is often lost in order to test the bloody aroma of other baroque young dramas such as Riverdale. As the series prepares to say something deep and uncomfortable about power and exploitation, it gets frustrated. Homeland: Fort Salem has a compelling area: Alternatively, the US government has entered into an agreement with the strongest of Salem witches to stop the terrible witch trials. Under the condition that witches use excellent gifts to develop the American military agenda. The only way to survive witchcraft is to kill and die for a country that will be happy to see them hang for all their purposes and purposes.

C +

Homeland: Fort Salem

Created

Eliot Laurence

In the lead role

Taylor Hickson, Amalia Holm, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria Mckinney

Premieres

Wednesday, March 18, at 9 am. Freeform in the east

Format

An hour-long supernatural drama; six episodes were watched for review

When the series begins, the entire global military complex is equipped with a magical force. There are “good” witches like our beloved mother, an army doctor, and the central trio of Raelle Collar, a country girl with a chip on her shoulder after the death of a miserable mission; Abigail Bellweather (Ashley Nicole Williams), the proud daughter of a legendary military family, whose great pride can hardly cover her inadequacy; and Talley Craven (Jessica Sutton), a big-eyed, pure-hearted idealist who wants to use her powers only for greater good. He responds to the call of his nation on the 18th birthday, and swears to protect the innocent. As the Spree terrorist group, “evil” witches add horrendously to the human world, killing thousands of civilians: In the first six episodes, Spree members amaze large groups of people who behave massively. commit suicide or freeze them in public pools. These scenes are staged with a flawless brilliance that is sick and dazzling and shines like a luminous moonlight.

Still, Schiff’s encrypted behavior denies two of his most significant weaknesses: that the terrorist cell was forced to portray the mutant as a mutant of the Mutant X-Men fraternity, subject to decades of violence and revenge and kill thousands of people. Citizens, in their opinion, are better. But this image remains superficial, for all the grandeur and situation, and for the “thank you” service, thanks to Raelle’s bitter observation of a dignified protagonist being executed for dishonest parenting, or “thank you” service. After all, the warrior matriarch of the Bellweather family, a woman known as one of the greatest generals of witchcraft, a woman in slavery, was the point where the show was sparked, where the witches were tortured or threatened to die for their system. There is a complex, thorny brutality of the question of how to revolt violently, point to one of those thorns and admire the trace of thin blood.

Despite the brutality of Spree’s attacks and the knowledge that our heroes will soon be in battle, the series suffers from a surprising urgent need – we have gone through as many training installations as we can before, serving as world structure and character. identifying devices, demonstrating the versatility of witches, and showing how they perform or underestimate their strengths, but are free for a short period of time. One mid-episode is dedicated to the witch equivalent of the balance, complete with excessive number of music, and only for the last few minutes. The fullness of the story absorbs the whole story and flies out of the air: Callers lose valuable opportunities to train antagonists, and the lack of complexity is even worse, given the fact that the three devices are so charismatic and well-played.

Each of the main characters fits in with a wider archetype that anyone who sees a war movie or a young drama will immediately recognize the rebel, the golden boy and the naïve. Still, the actresses breathe in some of the thick material with depth and nuance. Sutton is a master at calibrating Talley’s puppy (who, for the first time, enjoys alcohol while crying for his “witches”), provides both small and massive slowness. bitter reality. Williams thinks it could be a haunting title with a variety of weaknesses that could easily provide the ultimate fight with PTSD.

The real resistance is Hickson, who is convincingly inconsistent with Raelle’s fragility and rawness and her strength and desire to exploit it. During the scene with her first lover, she allows her face to open up as some rare, exotic bud that does not open at night. Then, after Scylla’s disappearance, Raelle is forced to go to the basic training sequence where witches must use this evil and learn to fly for battle. Raelle quietly walks through the air, at the same time lightly and painfully, opening her face in such an astonishing way before it reopens, and if only she knew the truth about her lover, the pain would only increase. It is a small view, but rich in authentic confrontation and passion. If the rest of the series is good.

