[Fort Valley Condition University university student lacking for times, auto recovered]

By Emily Shapiro

ABC News – Authorities in Georgia are desperately hunting for a 23-12 months-previous girl who’s been mysteriously missing for times.

Anitra Gunn was very last observed on Friday, Feb. 14, at about 11: 30 a.m., just outside Fort Valley, in accordance to the Fort Valley Division of General public Safety. Fort Valley is about 30 miles outdoors of Macon.

Gunn’s family contacted the law enforcement on Saturday when they could not arrive at her, and later on on Saturday, the 23-yr-old’s motor vehicle was identified in the city limitations of Fort Valley, authorities mentioned.

But Gunn stays lacking.

“The more time these matters go out, the greater the likelihood it could be foul perform, but we’re holding on to hope,” Division of Community Basic safety Main Lawrence Spurgeon advised ABC News on Tuesday.

Gunn’s father, Christopher Gunn, explained to ABC Macon affiliate WGXA that authorities found his daughter’s wallet and cellphone. Spurgeon would not verify that to ABC News.

“My thoughts just racing 100 miles an hour,” Christopher Gunn told WGXA. “As a father, it hurts there’s not a whole lot I can do.”

“If any harm has befell this young girl,” Spurgeon included in a assertion Monday, “the arrest and prosecution of the issue or topics responsible will be of the highest priority for all companies.”

Fort Valley Police and the Peach County Sheriff’s Section designed a new job power committed to this circumstance.

“We would like for all the included investigating companies to pool their means alongside one another and operate as a person on this scenario,” Spurgeon additional in Monday’s statement.

Any one with any facts is requested to connect with the police department at 478-825-3384.