Fort Worth law enforcement officer saves a suicide lady seeking to bounce off the bridge – Up Information Info Dallas / Fort Worthy of

FORT Value (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement in Fort Value praises a single of its officers right after she pretty much He grabbed a suicidal lady and prevented him from jumping off a bridge.

It was on the morning of February 27 when a guy known as 911 informing that his sister was suicidal and was near the Lake Well worth Bridge.

Officer Teresa Treviño answered the phone and observed a thing even though driving to the bridge at Northwest Loop 820 and Quebec Road. There was a dark-coloured auto parked on the shoulder around the bridge and Officer Trevino saw the driver depart, walk straight to the edge of the bridge and commenced to climb.

System Cam photographs from #LakeWorth Rescue bridge. This heroic act occurred on February 27 at 10: 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/AyyzGYL82G – Fort Well worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 28, 2020

The pictures of the body digicam demonstrate the agent leaping out of his motor vehicle and managing toward the man or woman shouting "Prevent! Quit!" Officer Trevino grabbed the lady and began pulling her off the shelf, buying her "Sufficient! Quit!" whilst she ongoing hoping to soar. Lastly, the lady fell to the floor and other officers arrived to support.

The woman was arrested and was not injured.

In a statement, Fort Worth law enforcement stated: "The heroicity of Officer Trevino serves as a reminder to all who may perhaps have psychological challenges."

If you or someone you know is suicidal or has emotional issues, the nationwide suicide avoidance hotline is readily available 24 hours a day, seven days a 7 days at 800-273-8255.