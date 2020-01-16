Fortitude explores the dark side of Queen Victoria

In a mysterious fortress, tensions between Queen Victoria and Maharaja Duleep Singh in the strength of soul threaten to break into disaster in the first days of Torchwood.

Fortitude is a different kind of story for Torchwood, even by Doctor Who standards. While the series mainly focuses on stories from the twenty-first century, Fortitude takes place long before the era we know. Long, long before.

The story focuses on two key historical figures: Queen Victoria and Maharaja Duleep Singh. After surviving a rather brutal storm, they are stranded with Colonel Crackenthorpe in a strange fortress. There seem to be ghosts and aliens nearby, but could the real danger be less supernatural?

It’s pretty refreshing to have a Torchwood story starring Queen Victoria. This is not the first time that she appears in the audio series, but it is the first time that she has starred. As a result, she explored in a rather interesting way – especially her relationship with Singh, which is as stormy as the storm that caught her …

Beyond the Icon

It’s really refreshing that the dark side of Queen Victoria is explored in the Doctor Who universe. When the doctor met her in Tooth and Claw, it only scratched the surface of her rule and focused more on the iconic image than on her mistakes as a queen. It wasn’t about the impact of the British Empire on the world, especially what was absorbed.

This is what makes Singh so important for this story. It is clear that the queen has relieved him and his family a lot and given him many reasons to be angry over the years. He’s not perfect, but he’s compassionate anyway. This is due both to the script by James Goss, which tells the audience the very personal story between Maharaja and Queen in a very natural way, and to Paul Bazely’s outstanding appearance in the role.

Rowena Cooper is as perfect as Victoria. She fully embodies the role and makes the figure feel real. She has played Victoria in several audios – in fact, she has even played the role outside of Torchwood, especially in the Jago & Litefoot final. After so many appearances as a supporting character, it’s nice that James Goss gave her a leading role in this story. We hope that she continues to play the role in many more Torchwood stories.

Soul strength is considerably reserved. In a way, it comes very close to a historical drama, with just a dash of science fiction that has not yet been fully explored. But it’s also a pretty powerful drama, and it gives us an insight into the beginnings of the secret organization – back when Queen Victoria was Torchwood. Let’s hope we can tell more stories in this era.

